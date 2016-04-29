BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
April 29 Bankia SA :
* Says it plans to take advantage of new European Central Bank funding lines
* Says it plans to roll over 11.5 billion euros ($13.1 billion) of debt through ECB funding
* Says it expects to end 2016 with net interest income of 2.3 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: