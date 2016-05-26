BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Banco Popular :
* Says it expects to resume dividend payments as soon as earnings normalise
* Says it expects capital increase to offset new potential provisioning efforts of 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion)
* Says it does not plan any acquisitions at the moment
* Says it does not foresee more capital hikes in the future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen