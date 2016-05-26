May 26 Banco Popular :

* Says it expects to resume dividend payments as soon as earnings normalise

* Says it expects capital increase to offset new potential provisioning efforts of 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion)

* Says it does not plan any acquisitions at the moment

* Says it does not foresee more capital hikes in the future