Activist hedge fund urges Forest City to explore options
Jan 30 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged real estate company Forest City Realty Trust Inc to explore "strategic options".
July 21 Spain's Bankinter CFO Gloria Hernandez:
* Reiterates guidance of low single-digit growth in net interest income for this year
* Says it could take up to an additional 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) from the next European Central Bank funding line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
Jan 30 Activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged real estate company Forest City Realty Trust Inc to explore "strategic options".
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)
LUXEMBOURG, Jan 30 The disbursement of new financial aid from euro zone creditors to Greece is linked to the participation of the International Monetary Fund in the bailout programme, the head of the bloc's bailout fund said on Monday.