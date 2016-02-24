Feb 24 Spain's Dia :

* Says it aims to invest between 300 million and 320 million euros ($330.2 million-$352.22 million) in 2016 in comparable terms

* Says 2015 adjusted Ebitda was 610 million euros versus 608 million euros in a Reuters poll

* Says aims for average organic sales growth of 7 percent 2015-2018 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1VDxzDd] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)