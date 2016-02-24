UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 24 Spain's Dia :
* Says it aims to invest between 300 million and 320 million euros ($330.2 million-$352.22 million) in 2016 in comparable terms
* Says 2015 adjusted Ebitda was 610 million euros versus 608 million euros in a Reuters poll
* Says aims for average organic sales growth of 7 percent 2015-2018 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1VDxzDd] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9085 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.