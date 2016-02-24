BRIEF-Timken acquires Torsion Control Products
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
Feb 24 Spain's Iberdrola CFO Jose Sainz Armada:
* Says the company is still waiting to see the final terms on the planned merger of Siemens with Gamesa
* Says Iberdrola plans to maintain its dividend policy in line with results, with a payout of between 65 percent and 75 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Timken acquires Torsion Control Products, broadening its couplings product line
MUNICH, Germany, April 7 Munich prosecutors are not initiating any investigation into Linde Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle in connection with his actions around a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said on Friday.