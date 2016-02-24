Feb 24 Spain's Iberdrola :

* Says it expects average annual core profit and net profit growth of 6 percent in 2016-2020

* Says aims to increase dividend in line with earnings growth

* Says it aims to invest 24 billion euros ($26.4 billion)2016-2020 mostly in networks and renewable energies

* Says it has set 2018 net debt-to-EBITDA target of equal to, or below, 3.6 times

* Says it has set 2020 net debt-to-EBITDA target of 3.1 times Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1TyozQx] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9102 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)