Feb 26 Spain's Amadeus :

* Says it is targeting a dividend pay out of 50 percent of reported profits in 2016

* Says it sees low double digit revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth in 2016

* Says it sees free cash flow of between 700 million - 750 million euros ($773 million - $829 million) in 2016

* Says it sees net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1 to 1.5 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1oDYNyF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)