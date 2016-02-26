Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 26 Spain's Amadeus :
* Says it is targeting a dividend pay out of 50 percent of reported profits in 2016
* Says it sees low double digit revenue, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth in 2016
* Says it sees free cash flow of between 700 million - 750 million euros ($773 million - $829 million) in 2016
* Says it sees net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1 to 1.5 in 2016 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1oDYNyF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order