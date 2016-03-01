UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Spanish vehicle manufacturers' association, Anfac:
* Says new car sales in Spain rose 12.6 percent in February from a year earlier
* Says 97,650 cars were sold in February compared to 86,719 cars in the same month a year earlier (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.