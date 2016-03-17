UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Distribuidora Internacional De Alimentacion SA
* Says it will propose the payment of a gross dividend of 0.2 euros ($0.2) per share against 2015 earnings July 14 at its Annual Shareholders Meeting in April Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1TQ5bAr] ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.