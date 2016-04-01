April 1 Spanish vehicle manufacturers' association, Anfac:

* Says new car sales in Spain fell 0.7 percent in March from a year earlier

* Says 111,512 cars were sold in March compared to 112,304 cars in the same month a year earlier

* Says new car sales rose 6.9 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier

* Fall is first after 30 months straight of annual rises Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1Y3ugWQ] (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)