April 8 Spain's Grifols ;

* Says it will take a 49 percent stake in U.S. group Interstate Blood Bank for $100 million

* Says it has the option to acquire the remaining 51 percent stake for another $100 million

* Says expects to close the deal within a month once approvals granted by competition authorities Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/20d1lkS] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)