BRIEF-Medical helicopter company Air Methods exploring sale- WSJ, citing sources
June 7 Spain's Banco Popular :
* Says France's Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel will underwrite shares it owns for Popular's capital raise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* OCC announces total cleared contract volume down nine percent in January
NEW YORK, Jan 31 The independent boutique wealth management firm HighTower said it landed its second billion-dollar financial advisory team of the month on Tuesday.