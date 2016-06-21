BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
June 21 Spanish real estate firm Merlin :
* Says has signed deal with real estate company Metrovacesa and its largest shareholders to form property group
* Says shareholders Santander, BBVA and Banco Popular will take a 31 percent stake in Merlin as result of Metrovacesa deal (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Country Ceilings for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC, BBB-, last reviewed 6 May 2016), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU, BBB-, last reviewed 7 January 2016) and the Common Monetary Area (CMA, BBB, last reviewed 8 June 2016). The withdrawals reflect the implementation of our updated Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 A