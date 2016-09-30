Sept 30 Spain's Banco Santander :

* Says cuts return on tangible equity ratio target (ROTE) for UK business in 2018 to between 8 and 10 percent from the range of between 12 and 14 percent set out in the previous strategy plan

* Says cuts cost to income ratio target for British unit to between 50 and 52 percent in 2018 from a previous target of below 50 percent

