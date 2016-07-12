July 12 Spain's Abertis

* Abertis spokesman says process initiated by Eutelsat to sell its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat is not valid

* Spokesman says Abertis, which controls 57 percent of Hispasat, does not recognise the put option mentioned by Eutelsat under which Abertis would have to buy the stake

* Eutelsat had earlier said this option had been granted in 2008 and the price of the sale would be determined by an independent expert Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)