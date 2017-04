April 28 Banco Popular unit Bancopopular-e:

* Says to buy Barclays' Barclaycard unit in Spain and Portugal

* Bancopopular-e is a credit card business 49 percent owned by Banco Popular and 51 percent owned by investment fund Varde Partners

* Says acquisition will add around 800,000 clients to the more than 2.5 million in Bancopopular-e's existing portfolio

* Says expects deal to close at the end of 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)