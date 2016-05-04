UPDATE 1-Hermes EOS says investors should oppose re-election of Rio executive
* Hermes also seeks more disclosure on climate-related risk (Adds detail, background, no comment from Rio)
May 4 Spain's Ferrovial :
* Says company would be affected by a British exit from the European Union due to a fall in sterling Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Hermes also seeks more disclosure on climate-related risk (Adds detail, background, no comment from Rio)
April 11 Investment banks in London have been hiring more staff for specialised finance roles, recruiter Robert Walters said on Tuesday, in comments likely to ease concerns over the impact of Brexit on a mainstay of the British economy.