BRIEF-GBST Holdings updates on FY17 earnings guidance
* Company expects net earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around $8.0m for first half of FY17
Aug 12 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 137 billion euros ($152.67 billion) from the European Central Bank in July, up from 127 billion euros in June ($1 = 0.8973 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Australian home prices posted yet another jump in January, starting the New Year on a high note for the sizzling markets of Sydney and Melbourne.
Jan 31 Invitation Homes, the largest U.S. home rental company, raised $1.54 billion in an initial public offering on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, setting the stage for an anticipated pick-up in IPO activity in 2017.