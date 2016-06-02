BRIEF-Vexim to initiate registration process of its products in China
* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia
June 2 Grifols SA :
* Says it is targeting investments of 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) until 2020 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1X03MIC] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia
* Neurovive's new generation of sanglifehrin-based compounds demonstrate potent inhibitory effects on human epatocellular cancer cells
* Says its portfolio company OssDsign announces agreement for distribution of OSSDSIGN Cranial in the USA with Matador Medical Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)