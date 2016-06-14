BRIEF-Global Ferronickel comments on DENR's media briefing
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
June 14 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks borrowed 127 billion euros ($143 billion) from the European Central Bank in May, down from 130 billion euros a month earlier. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/172fMBC] ($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Updates on media briefing of the department of environment and natural resources regarding closure of mines
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 China's central bank surprised financial markets on Friday by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying.