UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
June 16 International Consolidated Airlines Group SA CEO Willie Walsh:
* Says the company does not expect a material impact on its business from Brexit
* Says: "We have undertaken a risk assessment and, at this stage, have concluded that should Britain vote to leave the EU, this will not have a material impact on our business." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
LONDON, Feb 2 Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, said on Thursday that the rate of growth in its international business division had slowed, echoing a similar warning given by British rival BT last week.
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)