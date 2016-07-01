July 1 Spanish vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac:

* Says new car registrations were up 11.2 percent in June from a year earlier, with 123,790 vehicles registered this year compared to 111,333 last year

* Says new car registration is up 12.2 percent in the January-June period from a year earlier Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2982czr] (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)