BRIEF-Injazzat Real Estate Development FY profit rises
* Fy net profit 3.2 million dinars versus 3.1 million dinars year ago
July 12 Spain's acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos:
* Said on Tuesday he believed any fines for exceeding the public deficit proposed by Brussels would be "null or zero"
* European Union finance ministers endorsed a deficit sanction procedure for Spain and Portugal, paving the way for the EU executive to propose possible fines in the next 20 days.
* Says he would revise corporate tax regulation in order to save 6 billion euros within the budget ($6.7 billion)
* Says another 1.5 billion euros would be saved due to low interest rates on public debt($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Fy net profit 3.2 million dinars versus 3.1 million dinars year ago
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces strategic acquisitions of Eclipse Colour & Imaging Corp. and Thistle Printing Limited and increase to its credit facilities
* Announced pricing of secondary offering of 25,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $32 per share