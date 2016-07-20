July 20 Spain's Iberdrola :
* Says first half net profit of 1.46 billion euros ($1.61
billion), slightly above a Reuters forecast for 1.44 billion
euros
* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Ebitda) was 3.89 billion euros, also beating a
Reuters forecast for 3.82 billion euros
* Confirms its targets for a year-end Ebitda growth of
around 5 percent and net profit growth of more than 5 percent
* Owner of Scottish power says negative impact of Brexit due
to fall of sterling to be partially offset by evolution of
dollar
* Says Brexit hit on net profit fully covered by derivatives
and other financial instruments
