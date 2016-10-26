Oct 26 CEO Spain's Bankia :
* Says merger with smaller lender Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN)
makes strategic sense, needs to evaluate if it makes sense from
a financial point of view
* Says potential BMN merger should not affect dividend
policy
* Says would finance potential BMN deal through swap of
shares
* Says does not initially intend to ask for financial
guarantees in potential BMN transaction
* Says sees better net interest income (NII) performance in
the last quarter of 2016
