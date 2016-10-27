Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 CFO of Spain's BBVA :
* Says Telefonica's dividend cut will have an impact of 95 million euros on its accounts for 2017
* BBVA is a major shareholder in the Spanish telecoms group
* Telefonica said on Thursday it was cutting its dividend for this year and next Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)