BRIEF-Blackstone Group quarter-end total assets under management reached $366.6 bln
* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6 billion
Oct 28 CFO of Spain's Sabadell :
* Says its British unit TBS is not experiencing any headwinds in its banking activity in Britain after the British decision to leave the European Union
* "We are not facing or experiencing any slowdown in TSB on new lending or mortagage activity in the UK after the Brexit vote," Sabadell's Chief Financial Officer Tomas Varela said during a conference call
* Says does not think it will be necessary to restructure its retail banking activity at TSB after Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
* Banc of California - on Jan 25 co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as gains across its investments almost doubled its income.