HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 3:10 PM EST/2010 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 22 Spain's Sabadell :
* Says it continues to be committed to its investments in Britain
* Says the synergies expected from its TSB business in the short term due to tech migration are unaffected by the British vote to leave the European Unoin
* Says sterling fall since Brexit vote hit group's profits by 0.3 percent Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/29PINqE] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: