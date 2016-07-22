BRIEF-NZX Ltd's FY daily average value traded NZ$175 mln, up 5.5%
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Spain's Bankia :
* Says to delay strategic plan until next year due to regulatory uncertainty.
* Earlier reported 13.4-percent drop in first half net profit to 481 million euros ($530 million), from a year earlier, versus Reuters forecast of 469 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
(New throughout, adds update on Dropbox revenue and analyst comment) By Heather Somerville SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 A decade after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company. On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a years-long effort to build up its business offerings. The effort appears to have bolstered the company's botto
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Crown Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027. Crown's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Crown will use the proceeds from the note offering to reduce borrowings on its revolving credit facility (RCF) including borrowings to fund its acquisition of FPL FiberNet Holdings