July 27 Spain's Dia :

* Says first half net sales were 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion)

* Says first half earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 267 million euros

* Says like-for-like sales were positive in all countries in the second quarter Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/29YDMMA] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9095 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)