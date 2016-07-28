July 28 Spain's Telefonica :

* Says second quarter revenues were 12.7 billion euros ($14.1 billion) compared to a Reuters poll of 12.9 billion euros

* Says second quarter operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) was 3.9 billion euros compared to a Reuters forecast 4.0 billion euros

* Says debt at end-June was 52.6 billion euros versus 50.2 billion euros at end-March

* Reiterates its financial targets for 2016 and leaves dividend unchanged