Aug 1 Spanish vehicle manufacturers' association Anfac:

* Says Spain new car sales rise 4.3 percent year-on-year in July, with 107,306 cars registered compared to 102,923 a year earlier

* Says new car registrations rose 11 percent in the January to July period, to 730,540 this year versus 658,145 in the same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2aEYnW7] (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)