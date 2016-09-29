Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Bloomberg says:
* Spain's Telefonica is considering lowering the price, reducing the size or delaying the listing of its telecoms masts business Telxius IPO-TT.MC
* Telefonica said on Tuesday it would raise up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) from the listing of 36 percent of the unit's shares, which it priced at between 12 and 15 euros each. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)