Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
Sept 26 Spain's ACS :
* Says expects to see capital gains of between 325 million euros and 560 million euros ($365.50 million-$629.78 million) from the sale of Urbaser
* Says has agreed to sell Urbaser to Firion Investments, controlled by a Chinese business group, for an enterprise value of between 2.212 billion and 2.463 billion euros
* Says price of transaction will be between 1.164 billion and 1.399 billion euros Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2dvDhLF] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)