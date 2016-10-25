Oct 25 Spain's Dia CEO Ricardo Curras:

* Says the company expects positive like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter in Iberia

* Says: "We are confident we will have positive like-for-likes in Iberia in Q4 even if we have a tougher environment."

* Dia reported 1.3 percent growth in like-for-like sales in Iberia in the third quarter.