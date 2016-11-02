UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 2 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:
* Says new car sales in Spain rose 4 percent from a year earlier in October to 83,248 vehicles
* Says new car sales were up 10.8 percent in Jan-Oct from the same period a year earlier to 957,468 vehicles
* Says the lack of government-backed subsidies to encourage environmentally friendly vehicles has affected sales (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources