Nov 2 Spain's vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:

* Says new car sales in Spain rose 4 percent from a year earlier in October to 83,248 vehicles

* Says new car sales were up 10.8 percent in Jan-Oct from the same period a year earlier to 957,468 vehicles

* Says the lack of government-backed subsidies to encourage environmentally friendly vehicles has affected sales (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)