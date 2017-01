Oct 28 Banco Popular Sa :

* Says has no firm timetable for potential initial public offering (IPO) of real estate unit, expects to finish preparations by the first quarter of 2017

* CEO Pedro Larena tells news conference: "Nothing is finished, we're working on it, but we aim to at least have everything in place by the first quarter of next year." Further company coverage: (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)