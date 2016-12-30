US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Dec 30 Spain's Treasury:
* Says to sell bonds due 2021, 2026, 2030 and 2046 on Jan. 5
* Says bond maturing Nov. 30, 2030 with a 1 percent coupon is inflation-linked
* Bond due July 30, 2021 carries 0.75 percent coupon
* Bond due Oct. 31, 2026 carries 1.3 percent coupon
* Bond due Oct. 31, 2046 carries a 2.9 percent coupon
NEW YORK, Jan 25 U.S. Treasury prices fell further on Wednesday, with yields hitting session highs, following weak demand at a $34 billion auction of five-year notes, part of this week's $88 billion of sales in coupon-bearing government debt.
BOSTON, Jan 25 Harvard University will hire Rick Slocum as chief investment officer at its investment arm, Harvard Management Company, as the school overhauls the way it manages its endowment.