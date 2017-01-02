Jan 2 Spain's Treasury:

* Says to issue up between 3.25 billion and 4.75 billion euros ($5 billion) in bonds at an auction on Thursday

* Says to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in three bonds due 2021, 2026 and 2046

* Says to issue between 250 million and 750 million euros in an inflation-linked bond due 2030 Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)