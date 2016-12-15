PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 15 Banco Santander CEO Jose Alvarez:
* Says does not see London disappearing as a financial hub following Britain's decision to leave the European Union but may become smaller.
* "I don't think the 'City' will disappear as a financial hub, it will still be the most important financial hub in Europe," he told a banking conference.
* "But we might be approaching a model which is more similar to the one that exists in the US, with businesses split between New York, Chicago and Los Angeles," he said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
* Copper slips on Olympic Dam woes (Adds BHP comment, details on Olympic Dam)