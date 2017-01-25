Jan 25 Spain's Banco Santander Chairman
Ana Botin:
* Says expects qualitative exemption for US stress tests
this year
* "We believe qualitative exemption will happen for all
small banks expects in the US," she told analysts on a
conference call
* Says expects Santander to pass the qualitative part of the
test if it is part of the US stress tests
* Says expects to improve cost policies in the US
* Says expects investments to continue in Mexico, but
waiting for clarity
(Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)