Feb 1 Spain's BBVA :
* Says sees impact on Mexico arising from new U.S.
administration, expects lower macroeconomic growth and sees
uncertainties
* Says expects its Mexican unit Bancomer to deliver solid
growth despite difficult business environment
* Says expects units in Turkey and Mexico to deliver solid
growth in local currencies
* Says sees lower loan growth in short term in Mexico
* Says expects resilient results in 2017 at a group level
despite macroeconomic uncertainties
* Says expects flat NII performance in 2017 at a group level
* Says sees high single digit growth in net interest income
in US in short term
* Says does not expect any further provisions on mortgage
floor clauses in Spain
