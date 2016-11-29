Nov 29 Spain's Indra :

* Says to issue 12 million shares to finance share offer side of Tecnocom deal

* Says share issuance implies capital dilution of 6 percent

* Indra to offer 4.25 euros/share for Tecnocom, 60 percent in cash and 40 percent in shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)