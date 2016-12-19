Dec 19 Bank of Spain:

* Says Spanish banks' bad loans were 9.3 percent of total credit in October

* Says doubtful loans remained steady at 117.8 billion euros ($123.3 billion) in October while total credit fell 7.3 billion euros from a month earlier to 1.270 trillion euros

* Spanish banks' bad loans stood at 9.2 percent in September Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1biRKE2] ($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)