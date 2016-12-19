BRIEF-April FY sales of 861.2 million euros, up 7.9 pct
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
Dec 19 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spanish banks' bad loans were 9.3 percent of total credit in October
* Says doubtful loans remained steady at 117.8 billion euros ($123.3 billion) in October while total credit fell 7.3 billion euros from a month earlier to 1.270 trillion euros
* Spanish banks' bad loans stood at 9.2 percent in September Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1biRKE2] ($1 = 0.9557 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei