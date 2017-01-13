BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
Jan 13 Bank of Spain:
* Says Spain banks borrowed 140 billion euros ($149 billion)from the European Central Bank in December
* Spain's banks borrowed 136 billion euros from the ECB in November Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/172fMBC] ($1 = 0.9407 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - on January 25, a total of over 4.5 million standard bundled units for contract period 2017/2018 were offered to market
* Kimbell Royalty Partners sees IPO of 5 million common units priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per common unit - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2jpfQVQ