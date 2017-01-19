Jan 19 Spain's NH Hoteles :

* Says core profit, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose more than 20 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, the second year in a row

* Says its expects core profit of around 220 million to 225 million euros ($234.4 million-$239.8 million) in 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)