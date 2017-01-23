Jan 23 Spain's Caixabank :

* Says to provision a further 110 million euros ($118 million)against possible mortgage floor claims

* The bank had already put aside some 515 million euros, included in last year's first half earnings, to cover potential costs. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2jHIQ9Q] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)