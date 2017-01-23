BRIEF-Paragon Group to repurchase shares worth 25 mln stg
* Entered into an nondiscretionary programme to repurchase shares no greater than 25 mln stg from Jan. 25 to May 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 23 Spain's Caixabank :
* Says to provision a further 110 million euros ($118 million)against possible mortgage floor claims
* The bank had already put aside some 515 million euros, included in last year's first half earnings, to cover potential costs. Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2jHIQ9Q] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 383 million yuan ($55.68 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 4.5 million yuan year ago
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara