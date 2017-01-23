BRIEF-Paragon Group to repurchase shares worth 25 mln stg
* Entered into an nondiscretionary programme to repurchase shares no greater than 25 mln stg from Jan. 25 to May 31
Jan 23 Banco Popular :
* Says sees an additional impact of mortgage floor claims of around 229 million euros ($246 million)
* Says sees an additional impact of mortgage floor claims of around 229 million euros ($246 million)

* Popular had expected to face around 334 million euros in charges from potential claims
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 383 million yuan ($55.68 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 4.5 million yuan year ago
* excludes that the bank will need to raise cash to buy rescued lender CariFerrara