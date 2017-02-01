UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 1 Spanish vehicle manufacturing association Anfac:
* Says new car sales were up 10.7 percent in January from a year earlier after the sale of 84,515 units
* New car sales rose 9.3 percent year on year in December Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources