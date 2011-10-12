BRATISLAVA Oct 12 Slovakia's outgoing cabinet approved the 2012 budget draft a day after it lost a confidence vote, Transport Minister Jan Figel, head of a junior coalition party, told reporters on Wednesday.

The budget sees a deficit equal to 3.8 percent of gross domestic product.

Its approval in parliament is uncertain after the break-up of the ruling centre-right coalition following the confidence vote.

